Christian music star Crowder to perform Oct. 7 in Pasco

For Christian music star David Crowder, hitting the road for his American Prodigal tour is a whole lot of fun.
“You make a record and then you have to wait around for it to come out, and then it’s like, finally we get to play the songs with people in the room. It’s been a blast,” he said. “People have been singing their heads off.”
Crowder is bringing the tour to Pasco on Oct. 7. He’ll perform at 7 p.m. at Faith Assembly, 1800 N. Road, 72, along with Tedashii and The New Respects.
Tri-City musician Evan Egerer, who’s been making waves recently, also will take the stage.
The tour is in support of Crowder’s new album, called American Prodigal. It’s high-energy, with standout tracks like Run Devil Run.
A two-time Grammy Award nominee, Crowder hails from Texas and got his musical start playing the piano as a kid.
A two-time Grammy Award nominee, David Crowder hails from Texas and got his musical start playing the piano as a kid.
“We had a piano in the house. I don’t know why — neither of my parents are musically inclined at all,” Crowder said.
“My mom’s version of the story is, like any kid, if there’s something that makes noise you’re going to find it and make noise with it,” he told the Herald. “Then she started noticing that she could recognize the melodies that were being banged out. She said, ‘uh oh, we got to get this kid piano lessons.’”
Crowder didn’t love the lessons, but the musical training served him well.
In college at Baylor University, he helped start a church and became involved in the music side of things.
He was behind-the-scenes at first, but eventually began getting up on stage and writing his own stuff.
His David Crowder Band spent years making hits and winning fans and acclaim.
The band played its final show in 2012, and Crowder — who performs under the single name “Crowder” — is on his own.
American Prodigal was released in September.
Crowder said people who come to the Oct. 7 show in Pasco should expect a rollicking good time.
You make a record and then you have to wait around for it to come out, and then it’s like, finally we get to play the songs with people in the room. It’s been a blast. People have been singing their heads off.
David Crowder
And also a meaningful one.
“It’s like front porch singing. Everybody come on over, we’re going to sing together. Singing to God together — it’s as simple as that for me,” he said.
“Music is one of the best things we have on Planet Earth. It gets to the bottom of a human, pulls out all these emotions. Marry that to something true (like faith in God), and it’s transcendent. Like your feet leave the ground for a second or two. That’s what I hope people leave with — a turn of the dial to what’s real.”
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show for general admission, and $20 for groups of 10 or more. VIP rates also are available.
Tickets are available at LMGConcerts.com or by calling 855-443-8499.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: Performance by Christian music star Crowder, featuring Tedashii and The New Respects.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Where: Faith Assembly, 1800 N. Road 72, Pasco.
Cost: $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show for general admission, and $20 for groups of 10 or more. VIP rates also are available. Tickets are available at LMGConcerts.com or by calling 855-443-8499.
Comments