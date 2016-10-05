Tri-City things to do for Oct. 7-16

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Oct. 7
Comedy
Bringin’ the Funny with Michael Jr., 7-9 p.m., Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road, Richland. Cost: Adults: $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Youth 12 and under: $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Concert benefits Grace Clinic. Call 509-430-0581.
Chris Cope, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Mark Hilliard Wilson, 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave. Donations accepted.
Firesides ‘Rocktober Fest, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Road, Richland. Call 509-628-3255.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Les Stress and the Testers, big band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Foolish Fortune, from Moses Lake, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Gavin Dunn, pianist, 10 a.m., Market at The Parkway, 707 The Parkway, Richland. No cover. Call 509-539-7229.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Battelle Film Club presents ‘Embrace of the Serpent,’ 7:30 p.m., Battle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. The 2015 film is about an Amazonian shaman the the last survivor of his people, and the two scientists who build a friendship with him. Cost: $4 at the door.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Rivers Of Ink Writers Conference, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Cost: $55 per day.
Fall Home Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $5 for adults and free for kids ages 16 and under. $1 off admission with nonperishable food donation.
Rivers Of Ink Meet & Greet, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $10. Open to all who would like to socialize with the keynote speakers, presenters and authors whether or not you are attending the conference.
Death Cafe Tri Cities, 7-9 p.m., MyFroYo, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave. An open discussion, not grief recovery, about death and dying. RSVP to personalknits@gmail.com.
sat | Oct. 8
Comedy
Chris Cope, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Dancing with the W2 Stars, 7 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $40. Local celebrities take to the stage and perform ballroom dance routines with professional dancers in front of a live audience and local judging panel. Call 509-529-6500.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Mark Hilliard Wilson, 5-6:30 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Donations accepted.
Justin King, acoustic singer/songwriter, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Frank & Debi Eng, jazz, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Jeff Peterson, 7-9 p.m., Nomad Kitchen & Lounge, 1101 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-396-5999.
Blu Meadows, Afro-Cuban/funk/reggae from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
Design a Coral Bowl, 2-4 p.m., dB Studio at Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $35 and purchase of your transparent glass of choice. Call 509-627-0266.
Film
Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Rivers Of Ink Writers Conference, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Cost: $55 per day.
Fall Home Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $5 for adults and free for kids ages 16 and under. $1 off admission with nonperishable food donation.
Fundraiser
Mid-Columbia Duck Race, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-7306.
Mystic Masquerade: An Evening in Wonderland, 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. $65. Event to benefit the Arts Center Task Force. For 21 and older.
Journey of the Heart for the Fatherless, 6-10:30 p.m., Tri-City Country Club, 314 N. Underwood St., Kennewick. Cost: $50. An interactive, fun benefit dinner with a “walking dinner. Proceeds benefit local foster and adoptive families. Info: heartforthefatherless.org. Call 509-528-6331.
sun | Oct. 9
Dance
Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Tri-City Accordion Social, 2-4 p.m Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Donations accepted. RSVP to 509-375-4204.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 3 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Fall Home Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $5 for adults and free for kids ages 16 and under. $1 off admission with nonperishable food donation.
mon | Oct. 10
Nightlife
Jam night with Vaughn Jensen, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 11
Comedy
Ralphie May, 7-8:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $30. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
The Amber & Amber Show, karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Jesse Dayton, 7 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser. Cost: $15 in advance; $20 day of the show.
wed | Oct. 12
Art
Glass Fusing Class, 5:30-7 p.m., dB Studio at Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $100. Learn about glass fusing and glass cutting. Call 509-627-0266.
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Poetry Night at the Emerald, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Fundraiser
Taking a Bite Out of Hunger, 5:30-9 p.m., Second Harvest Pasco Distribution Center, 5825 Burlington Loop, Pasco. Cost: $75. All proceeds help fight hunger in the Mid-Columbia. Call 509-545-0787.
thu | Oct. 13
Art
Sips & Stems, 6-8 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $59.
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Knutzen Brothers, 8 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
The Hasslers, alt-country from Montana, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. No cover. Call 509-591-0710.
fri | Oct. 14
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Elwood, folk/Americana from Oregon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Papa Josh with Wabi Sabi, electro/funk/fusion from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Usual Suspects, cover band from Spokane, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Encanto: José Iñiguez, Mattawa-based opera tenor, 6:30-9 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Cost: $10. Call 509-663-2787.
Film
Planetarium shows, Supervolcanoes, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
sat | Oct. 15
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Jami Cooper, singer/songwriter, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Frank & Debi Eng, jazz, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Veio, Rising Enemy, Volcanoes on the Sun, Elephant Gun Riot, rock/metal, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Talks & Readings
‘The Sign of the Eagle Trilogy,’ by Jess Steven Hughes, 1-7 p.m., Hastings Hardback Cafe, 1425 George Washington Way, Richland. Call 509-891-1695.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Holly Daze Fall Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-586-8244.
Fundraiser
Pink the Parkway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Parkway, The Parkway & Lee Blvd., Richland. Cost: $25. Door prizes, drink specials and shopping discounters. Money will go toward the Warrior Sisterhood, a program of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. Call 509-539-9196.
Maya Color Run, 1-mile color run and carnival, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Maya Angelou Elementary School, 6001 Road 84, Pasco. Cost: $5 before Oct. 8; $10 after. Along the route, four color stations will spray participants with color powders. There will also be bounce houses, a dunk tank, cotton candy and food truck vendors.
sun | Oct. 16
Dance
Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 3 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Comments