Mid-Columbia book groups plan October gatherings

Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of
the month
Oct. 6: Son of Hamas by Mosab Hassan Youseef
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 11: No topic provided.
Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month
Oct. 11: The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishaguro
▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins St., conference room. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month
Oct. 19: My Brillian Friend by Elena Ferrante
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive.
6 p.m. third Monday
of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.
Oct. 17: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
Oct. 21: The Forgotten Garden by Kate Morton
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday
of the month
Oct. 27: Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-396-4015.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month
Oct. 27: Love Wins: The Lovers and Lawyers Who Forgot the Landmark Case for Marriage Equality by Debbie Cenziper and Jim Obergefell
To have your book group included in this list, email nluzovich@tricityherald.com. Meetings must be open to the public.
Comments