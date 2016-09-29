Grace Clinic benefit Oct. 7 in Richland promises to ‘bring the funny’

Michael Jr. has brought the funny to national stages like The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!
And on Oct. 7, he’ll bring the funny to Richland.
The acclaimed comedian is headlining a benefit for Grace Clinic.
The show, called Bringin’ the Funny, starts at 7 p.m. at Bethel Church . It’ll also feature the popular Tri-City band Michelle Jarrett & Prevail.
His comedy touches on everything from observations from a mall trip to having a new baby.
“It’s an opportunity to experience a local band that does really well, and family friendly comedy from a really funny guy who’s been well-reviewed in many different venues,” said Mark Brault, president of Grace Clinic.
Michael Jr. got his start thanks to comedian George Wallace, who took him to the legendary Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, Calif.
“The club’s owner slipped the unknown comic onstage to perform. A week later, Michael Jr. was performing at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, where he became the first comedian to ever appear live via satellite on The Tonight Show, his bio said.
Michael Jr. has gone on to appear on everything from The Late, Late Show to Comedy Central, BET and CNN, as well as the Sony Pictures film War Room.
Grace Clinic, on West Canal Drive in Kennewick, provides free medical and dental services, and mental health counseling to uninsured people in Benton and Franklin counties.
The uninsured population numbers about 32,000 in the two counties, and Grace Clinic is kept plenty busy — it sees about 400 to 450 patients a month.
It’s the Tri-Cities’ only free clinic, with a mission to “ensure healthy families and to share Christ’s love through practical acts of compassion” by providing health care.
The clinic relies on support from the community to keep operating.
For the past few years, Grace Clinic has been staging benefit concerts at Columbia Park. The comedy and music at Bethel is a fun change of pace, Brault said.
“We think it’ll be a great event,” he said.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and younger in advance, and $25 for adults and $18 for kids at the door. Advance tickets are available at justhelpsomeone.org and the Kennewick Ranch & Home.
Bethel Church is at 600 Shockley Road.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: Bringin’ the Funny ... with Michael Jr., a benefit for Grace Clinic.
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7.
Where: Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road, Richland.
Cost: Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and younger in advance, and $25 for adults and $18 for kids at the door. Advance tickets are available at justhelpsomeone.org and the Kennewick Ranch & Home.
