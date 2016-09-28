Mid-Columbia things to do for Sept. 30-Oct. 9

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Sep. 30
Comedy
Kul Black and Sinn Rella, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay, 5 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, classical trumpeter, 7-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Zindu, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Joker Band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
B Reactor performance featuring Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, 5:30 p.m. For 21 and older. Cost: $125, includes dinner. Round trip transportation is provided from the parking lot of the Federal Building on Jadwin Avenue in Richland. Tickets: midcolumbiamastersingers.org.
Film
Planetarium shows, Stars of the Pharaohs, 7 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘The Comedy of Errors,’ 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $5 for groundling seats; $15 for students/seniors/teachers/military and $18 for general admission; $50 for the royal gallery.
Adam Trent: The Futurist, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $27-$30. Trent blends dancing and singing to his own original pop music with stage illusions. Call 509-529-6500.
Fundraiser
Pink and Blue Golf Scramble: Raising Breast and Prostate Cancer Awareness, 1-10 p.m., Canyon Lakes, 3700 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick. Cost: $50-$75. Call 509-947-4405.
sat | Oct. 1
Comedy
Kul Black and Sinn Rella, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, R&B/soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Frank & Debi Eng, jazz, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Yak Attack, electronica, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Cavalcade of Bands, 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Edgar Brown Stadium, 601 N. 18th Ave., Pasco. Pre-show tickets are $10 for adults adult; gate tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
Walla Walla Symphony Fundraising Gala featuring Mark & Maggie O’Connor, 6-9 p.m., Whitman College — Reid Campus Center Ballroom, 280 Boyer Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $100. Call 509-529-8020.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
24-Hour Comics Day, Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. An annual international celebration of comics creation. Email events@advunderground.com or call 509-946-9893.
Shelter Open House, Benton County Animal Control Facility, 1116 N. Grant Place, Kennewick. Animal shelters across Washington to are holding open houses.
Giants of Walla Walla, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Whitman College, 345 Boyer Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $10; free for children under 18. Resident tree expert Bob Berger will discuss the tree’s historical significance and conservation Call 509-525-3136.
Walk for Life to Support Tri-Cities Pregnancy Network, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Drive, Richland. Free. There will be a $5 hot dog lunch and free bounce house and kids activities afterward. Call 509-491-1101.
Spokane Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Lazy K Ranch, 5906 E. Woolard Road, Colbert. Cost: $7-$12. Info: www.spokanerenfaire.com.
South Central Washington Orchid Show & Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $3 for adults and for ages 12 and older. Call 509-539-3967.
Celebrate ‘Star Trek’s’ 50th Birthday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland. No cover. Guest speaker, Dave Foster, is a Star Trek insider and will answer questions about the new Star Trek movie and TV series. Bring a food donation for the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Call 509-521-9461.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘The Comedy of Errors,’ 2 and 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $5 for groundling seats; $15 for students/seniors/teachers/military and $18 for general admission; $50 for the royal gallery.
sun | Oct. 2
Misc.
PNW Mustang Club Concours d’Elegance, 9 a.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 Highway 221, Patterson. Cost: $20 pre-registration or $25 day of event registration. Call 509-591-9285.
South Central Washington Orchid Show & Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $3 for adults and for ages 12 and older. Call 509-539-3967.
Spokane Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Lazy K Ranch, 5906 E. Woolard Road, Colbert. Cost: $7-$12. Info: www.spokanerenfaire.com.
Walla Walla Kitchen Tour, noon-5 p.m., Jacobi’s Cafe, 416 N. Second Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $20. Proceeds benefit American Association of University Women. Call 509-520-9760.
Music
B Reactor performance featuring Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, 1:30 p.m. Cost: $75, includes dinner. Round trip transportation is provided from the parking lot of the Federal Building on Jadwin Avenue in Richland. Tickets: midcolumbiamastersingers.org.
mon | Oct. 3
Nightlife
Jam night with Vaughn Jensen, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 4
Dance
Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
The Amber & Amber Show, karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Cherish the Ladies, all-female Irish-American super group, 7:30 p.m., Faith Assembly Auditorium, 1800 N. Road 72, Pasco. Season subscription are $45 and $20 for students; single tickets are $25 and $10 for students. Show will be accompanied by world class step dancers. Call 509-946-4350.
wed | Oct. 5
Art
Glass Fusing Class, 5:30-7 p.m., dB Studio at Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $100. Learn about glass fusing and glass cutting. Call 509-627-0266.
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Naomi Moon Siegel, jazz trombone from Seattle, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
thu | Oct. 6
Comedy
Chris Cope, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Knutzen Brothers, 8 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Shoot Jake, blues/rock form Yakima, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
1st Thursday, 5-8 p.m., 101 W. Kennewick Ave. Free. Music, art, food, fun and shopping.
fri | Oct. 7
Comedy
Bringin’ the Funny with Michael Jr., 7-9 p.m., Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road, Richland. Cost: Adults: $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Youth 12 and under: $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Concert benefits Grace Clinic. Call 509-430-0581.
Chris Cope, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Mark Hilliard Wilson, 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave. Donations accepted.
Firesides ‘Rocktober Fest, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Road, Richland. Call 509-628-3255.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Les Stress and the Testers, big band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Foolish Fortune, from Moses Lake, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Gavin Dunn, pianist, 10 a.m., Market at The Parkway, 707 The Parkway, Richland. No cover. Call 509-539-7229.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Rivers Of Ink Writers Conference, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Cost: $55 per day.
Rivers Of Ink Meet & Greet, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $10. Open to all who would like to socialize with the keynote speakers, presenters and authors whether or not you are attending the conference.
Death Cafe Tri Cities, 7-9 p.m., MyFroYo, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave. An open discussion, not grief recovery, about death and dying. RSVP to personalknits@gmail.com.
sat | Oct. 8
Comedy
Chris Cope, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Dancing with the W2 Stars, 7 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $40. Local celebrities take to the stage and perform ballroom dance routines with professional dancers in front of a live audience and local judging panel. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
Mark Hilliard Wilson, 5-6:30 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Donations accepted.
Justin King, acoustic singer/songwriter, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Frank & Debi Eng, jazz, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Jeff Peterson, 7-9 p.m., Nomad Kitchen & Lounge, 1101 N Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-396-5999.
Blu Meadows, Afro-Cuban/funk/reggae from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
Design a Coral Bowl, 2-4 p.m., dB Studio at Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $35 and purchase of your transparent glass of choice. Call 509-627-0266.
Film
Planetarium shows, IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Rivers Of Ink Writers Conference, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Cost: $55 per day.
Death Cafe Tri Cities, 7-9 p.m., MyFroYo, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave. An open discussion, not grief recovery, about death and dying. RSVP to personalknits@gmail.com.
Fundraiser
Mid-Columbia Duck Race, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-7306.
Mystic Masquerade: An Evening in Wonderland, 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. $65. Event to benefit the Arts Center Task Force. For 21 and older.
Journey of the Heart for the Fatherless, 6-10:30 p.m., Tri-City Country Club, 314 N. Underwood St., Kennewick. Cost: $50. An interactive, fun benefit dinner with a “walking dinner. Proceeds benefit local foster and adoptive families. Info: heartforthefatherless.org. Call 509-528-6331.
sun | Oct. 9
Dance
Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Tri-City Accordion Social, 2-4 p.m Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Donations accepted. RSVP to 509-375-4204.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 3 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
