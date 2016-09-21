Tri-City things to do: Mid-Columbia events Sept. 23-Oct. 2

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Sep. 23
Comedy
Vince Royale, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Killer Keyz, dueling pianos, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tagaris Summer Music Series, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
The Hoyer Brothers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Fractal Explorations, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘The Comedy of Errors,’ 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $5 for groundling seats; $15 for students/seniors/teachers/military and $18 for general admission; $50 for the royal gallery.
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces.
Misc.
Heritage Days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, Tank Farm Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 per car Friday; free Saturday. Experience the Lewis and Clark living history encampment. Call 509-366-1272.
Brews Oktoberfest, 11 a.m.-midnight, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Road 68, Pasco. Call 509-380-0354.
Oktoberfest at the River, noon-midnight, Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Celebrate all things Bavarian with live music, German food, games, family activities, wiener dog races and a beer garden. Info: www.oktoberfestattheriver.com.
sat | Sep. 24
Comedy
Vince Royale, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Barefoot Randy, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
The Ramblin’ Years, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
Dorado featuring The Coast, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m., Milbrandt Vineyards, 508 Cabernet Court, Prosser. Cost: $45.
Film
Planetarium shows, Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 7 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘The Comedy of Errors,’ 2 and 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $5 for groundling seats; $15 for students/seniors/teachers/military and $18 for general admission; $50 for the royal gallery.
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces.
Misc.
Woodward Ho, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Woodward Canyon Winery, 11920 West Highway 12, Lowden. Cost: $20. Tour the production area, walk through a vineyard and hear about the tending of the vines. Wine tastings are available to guests 21 and older for $5. Call 509-525-3136.
Heritage Days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, Tank Farm Road, Pasco. Cost: $10 per car Friday; free Saturday. Experience the Lewis and Clark living history encampment. Call 509-366-1272.
Brews Oktoberfest, 11 a.m.-midnight, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Road 68, Pasco. Call 509-380-0354.
Oktoberfest at the River, noon to midnight, Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Celebrate all things Bavarian with live music, German food, games, family activities, wiener dog races and a beer garden. Info: www.oktoberfestattheriver.com.
sun | Sep. 25
Art
Coral Bowl class, 1 p.m., DB Studio at Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $35, purchase of transparent glass. Call 509-627-0266.
Theater
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces.
Misc.
Oktoberfest at the River, 11 a.m. 5 p.m., Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Celebrate all things Bavarian with live music, German food, games, family activities, wiener dog races and a beer garden. Info: www.oktoberfestattheriver.com.
mon | Sep. 26
Nightlife
Jam night with Vaughn Jensen, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Sep. 27
Art
The Painted Syrah,, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $40; includes set-up, canvas, paints, brushes. Call 509-627-0266.
Dance
Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
The Amber & Amber Show, karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Sep. 28
Art
Paint with Glass, 6-8 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $45; includes set-up, glass, brushes, instruction. Call 509-627-0266.
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
thu | Sep. 29
Comedy
Kul Black and Sinn Rella, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Knutzen Brothers, 8 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Wabi Sabi, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘The Comedy of Errors,’ 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $5 for groundling seats; $15 for students/seniors/teachers/military and $18 for general admission; $50 for the royal gallery.
fri | Sep. 30
Comedy
Kul Black and Sinn Rella, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay, 5 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, classical trumpeter, 7-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane., Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Zindu, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Joker Band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
B Reactor performance featuring Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, 5:30 p.m. For 21 and older. Cost: $125, includes dinner. Round trip transportation is provided from the parking lot of the Federal Building on Jadwin Avenue in Richland. Tickets: midcolumbiamastersingers.org.
Film
Planetarium shows, Stars of the Pharaohs, 7 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘The Comedy of Errors,’ 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $5 for groundling seats; $15 for students/seniors/teachers/military and $18 for general admission; $50 for the royal gallery.
Adam Trent: The Futurist, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $27-$30. Trent blends dancing and singing to his own original pop music with stage illusions. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Oct. 1
Comedy
Kul Black and Sinn Rella, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Frank & Debi Eng, jazz, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Yak Attack, electronica, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Cavalcade of Bands, 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Edgar Brown Stadium, 601 N. 18th Ave., Pasco. Pre-show tickets are $10 for adults adult; gate tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
Walla Walla Symphony Fundraising Gala featuring Mark & Maggie O’Connor, 6-9 p.m., Whitman College — Reid Campus Center Ballroom, 280 Boyer Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $100. Call 509-529-8020.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
24-Hour Comics Day, Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. An annual international celebration of comics creation. Email events@advunderground.com or call 509-946-9893.
Giants of Walla Walla, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Whitman College, 345 Boyer Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $10; free for children under 18. Resident tree expert Bob Berger will discuss the tree’s historical significance and conservation Call 509-525-3136.
Walk for Life to Support Tri-Cities Pregnancy Network, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Point Park and Marina, 400 Amon Drive, Richland. Free. There will be a $5 hot dog lunch and free bounce house and kids activities afterward. Call 509-491-1101.
Spokane Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Lazy K Ranch, 5906 E. Woolard Road, Colbert. Cost: $7-$12. Info: www.spokanerenfaire.com.
South Central Washington Orchid Show & Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $3 for adults and for ages 12 and older. Call 509-539-3967.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘The Comedy of Errors,’ 2 and 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $5 for groundling seats; $15 for students/seniors/teachers/military and $18 for general admission; $50 for the royal gallery.
sun | Oct. 2
Misc.
PNW Mustang Club Concours d’Elegance, 9 a.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 Highway 221, Patterson. Cost: $20 pre-registration or $25 day of event registration. Call 509-591-9285.
South Central Washington Orchid Show & Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $3 for adults and for ages 12 and older. Call 509-539-3967.
Spokane Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Lazy K Ranch, 5906 E. Woolard Road, Colbert. Cost: $7-$12. Info: www.spokanerenfaire.com.
Walla Walla Kitchen Tour, noon-5 p.m., Jacobi’s Cafe, 416 N. Second Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $20. Proceeds benefit American Association of University Women. Call 509-520-9760.
Music
B Reactor performance featuring Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, 1:30 p.m. Cost: $75, includes dinner. Round trip transportation is provided from the parking lot of the Federal Building on Jadwin Avenue in Richland. Tickets: midcolumbiamastersingers.org.
