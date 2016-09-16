Mid-Columbia book groups plan summer gatherings

Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive.
6 p.m. third Monday
of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.
Sept. 19: The World As We Know It by Joseph Monninger
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-946-1076.
Oct. 21: The Forgotten Garden by Kate Morton
Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins, conference room. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month
Sept. 21: What She Left Behind by Ellen Marie Wiseman
▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 11: The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishaguro
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday
of the month.
Sept. 22: A Man Called Ove by Frederik Backman
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-396-4015.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month
Sept. 29: The Absolute True Diary of a Part-time Indian by Sherman Alexie
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of
the month.
Oct. 6: Son of Hamas by Mosab Hassan Youseef
To have your book group included in this list, email nluzovich@tricityherald.com. Meetings must be open to the public.
