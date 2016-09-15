Tanya Tucker to perform Oct. 15 in Pendleton

Country music legend Tanya Tucker will perform Oct. 15 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton.
The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
“A defining voice of country music and a modern day legend, Tanya Tucker embodies unforgettable sass and soul,” a news release said.
She’s known for hits from Delta Dawn to Two Sparrows in a Hurricane and It’s a Little Too Late.
Tickets are $39 for general seating or $49 for premium seating. They’re available at Wildhorse or at wildhorseresort.com.
