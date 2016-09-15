Broadway performer Adam Trent to bring modern magic to Walla Walla

Broadway performer Adam Trent will bring his modern magic act to Walla Walla on Sept. 30.
Showtime is 7 p.m. at Gesa Power House Theatre.
Described as Justin Timberlake meets David Copperfield, Trent is “revolutionizing the modern world of magic” by blending innovative illusions, witty dialogue, original pop music and dance “into a show that is part magic show, part concert, part stand up comedy routine,” a news release said.
Trent appeared on Broadway in The Illusionists and has been on TV shows from The Today Show to The Ellen Degeneres Show.
Tickets start at $27. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.
