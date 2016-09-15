Baltimore Consort to showcase ‘Songs of Shakespeare’ Sept. 24

Camerata Musica is opening its 48th season Sept. 24 with a concert by Baltimore Consort showcasing Songs for Shakespeare.
“Focusing on scenes in eight of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, soprano Danielle Svonavec will be joined by members of the Consort playing instruments common to the 16th century,” a news release said.
The performance is at 8 p.m. at Battelle Auditorium on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus in Richland.
Along with Svonavec, the Consort includes Mary Anne Ballard, Mark Cudek, Larry Lipkis, Ronn McFarlane and Mindy Rosenfeld.
The group formed in 1980 to perform instrumental music of Shakespeare’s era, and “has explored early English, Scottish and French popular music, focusing on the relationship between folk and art song and dance. Their interest in early music of English/Scottish heritage has also led them to delve into the rich trove of traditional music preserved in North America,” the release said.
The group has earned acclaim, including being named Billboard’s stop classical crossover artist of the year.
Camerata Musica presents classical chamber music concerts. The group doesn’t charge admission, and instead relies on patrons and sponsorships to keep operating.
The group’s patrons — who donate $100 or more a year — are named in the program and given priority seating until 7:45 p.m. After that, attendees are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 509-946-1175 or email nhdoran@charter.net.
