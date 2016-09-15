The Hoyer Brothers to perform Sept. 23 in Richland

The Leavenworth funk-soul-groove band The Hoyer Brothers will perform Sept. 23 at the Emerald of Siam in Richland.
The Tri-Cities-based Wabi Sabi also will take the stage. Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $5.
The Hoyer Brothers’ style is “a musical cocktail of funk, soul, hip-hop, jazz, rock and blues,” a news release said.
Members are Markus Hoyer on guitar and lead vocals, Joel Hoyer on bass and vocal harmonies, Steev Turner on vibraphone, Carson Conklin on drums, Vince Allis on lead guitar and harmonica and Seth Garrido on tenor sax and vocal harmonies.
The Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
