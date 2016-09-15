TEDxRichland set Sept. 17; livestream offered

The first-ever TEDx conference in the Tri-Cities is happening Sept. 17, and a livestream of the event will be available for those without tickets.
The TEDxRichland livestream starts at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at livestream.com/TEDx/tedxrichland.
Viewing parties also are planned around the community, including the Mid-Columbia Libraries branch at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.
TED is a nonprofit “devoted to ideas worth spreading,” and is perhaps best known for TED Talks.
TEDx conferences — like the one in Richland — are local, self-organized events “that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.”
