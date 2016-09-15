Arts & Entertainment

September 15, 2016 6:10 PM

TEDxRichland set Sept. 17; livestream offered

Tri-City Herald

The first-ever TEDx conference in the Tri-Cities is happening Sept. 17, and a livestream of the event will be available for those without tickets.

The TEDxRichland livestream starts at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at livestream.com/TEDx/tedxrichland.

Viewing parties also are planned around the community, including the Mid-Columbia Libraries branch at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.

TED is a nonprofit “devoted to ideas worth spreading,” and is perhaps best known for TED Talks.

TEDx conferences — like the one in Richland — are local, self-organized events “that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.”

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Comments

Videos

All Senior Picnic 2016 held at TRAC in Pasco

View more video

Entertainment Videos