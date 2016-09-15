Arts & Entertainment

September 15, 2016 5:18 PM

Artist to create cork mural Sept. 16-17 in Richland, Kennewick

An internationally known artist will create a mural using corks from Washington wineries in a series of free community events Sept. 16-17.

The artist is Scott James Gundersen. He’ll use 10,000 corks to create a portrait of Chas Nagel, who was Washington State University’s first professor of enology and a pioneer of Washington wine.

On Sept. 16, Gundersen will be working at the Market at the Parkway in Richland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Sunset at Southridge at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex in Kennewick from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Sept. 17, he’ll work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams and Southridge Sports & Events Complex in Kennewick.

The mural will be donated to WSU and displayed at the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center on WSU Tri-Cities’ campus.

