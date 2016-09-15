The Rude Mechanicals bring ‘The Comedy of Errors’ to Richland stage

Mistaken identity.
It’s a comedy trope that dates at least as far back as the Roman Empire and the ancient Greeks.
And Shakespeare employed it to great effect — especially in the fun, farcical romp The Comedy of Errors, which hits the Richland stage next week.
The Rude Mechanicals production of the classic play opens Sept. 22 at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.
The production is set in the early 20th century, with a vaudeville style. It’s family friendly, with evening and matinee performances.
“It’s a fast-moving, slap-stick comedy,” with a pretty major case of mistaken identity at the center, said Cyndi Kimmel, co-director.
“It’s got this really zany mix-up,” she said. “Everybody is confused.”
The play centers on two sets of twins who were separated at birth.
The comedy happens when Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant, Dromio of Syracuse, travel to Ephesus, which turns out to be where their long-lost brothers live.
Cameron Milton plays Antipholus of Syracuse, and Patrick Killoran plays his twin, Antipholus of Ephesus.
Ashley and Hayley Purvis play the twin servants, both named Dromio.
The fact that Ashley and Hayley are twins in real life — actually, they’re part of triplets; their brother, Chris, isn’t in the show — has led to some funny moments off stage.
(The play) is so silly, but it also has heart-warming moments. There's love, family. It's funny, but it also has heart.
Hayley Purvis, who plays Dromio
A mix-up or two has happened, Killoran said with a laugh. “It’s a life imitating art kind of thing,” he said.
He and the other lead actors said they expect the fun they’re having behind the scenes to translate on stage.
“I’m excited for people to see the show because I know they’re going to have a good time,” Milton said.
“(The play) is so silly, but it also has heart-warming moments,” Hayley said. “There’s love, family. It’s funny, but it also has heart.”
“We encourage families, children to come,” said David Goss, who’s sharing directing duties with Kimmel.
“There’s going to be a festive atmosphere from the time you come into the theater. It’s going to be bright, colorful and lots of fun,” he said.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and Sept. 29-Oct. 1. A 2 p.m. matinee also is Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
Tickets are $5 for groundlings seats; $15 for students, seniors, teachers and the military; $18 for general admission and $50 for the royal gallery.
A $10 backstage pass also is available and includes a pre-show presentation and early access to the theater.
Seat cushions also will be available to rent.
Tickets are available through rmtheatre.org.
IF YOU GO
What: The Rude Mechanicals present Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 22-24 and Sept. 29-Oct. 1. A 2 p.m. matinee also is available Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
Where: The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Cost: $5 for groundling seats; $15 for students, seniors, teachers and the military; $18 for general admission and $50 for the royal gallery. A $10 backstage pass also is available and includes a pre-show presentation and early access to the theater.
