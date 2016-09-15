Musicians Drew Danurry, Aubrey Debauchery return to Richland

Drew Danburry and Aubrey Debauchery first played together years ago in Chico, Calif.
They’d never met before, but they hit it off. And about a month later, Danburry called with an idea: how about joining forces for a tour?
“Jumping into a car with a (virtual) stranger — together 24 hours a day, every day. It’s either, you’re going to like each other a lot or you’re not,” Debauchery said.
Luckily, she and Danburry fell into that first category, becoming great friends as they traveled the country playing gigs.
Now the two musicians are touring together again — for the first time in about a decade — and they’re making a stop in the Tri-Cities.
They’ll perform Sept. 24 at Paper Street Brewing Co., 701 The Parkway, Richland.
It’ll be a triumphant return for Danburry and Debauchery, who’ve both played the Tri-Cities numerous times and have local followings.
Debauchery, a Chico native who’s now based in Portland, even lived here for several months, penning an album during her stay.
They said they look forward to seeing old friends and sharing a bill once again.
Expect an entertaining, unpredictable good time.
Danburry, who lives in Provo, Utah, spent years touring the world as a musician, with several independent albums to his name.
He’s played with groups from Deer Tick to Neon Trees, and earned attention the from likes of NPR, Daytrotter and Stereogum.
His music is inventive, literate, eclectic and utterly his own.
Take the melodic Blake Henderson Taught Me That Teamwork Makes The Dreamwork!, with smart, thoughtful lyrics like, “By now, you’ll be, a million miles gone, your tongue between your teeth/Captive conundrums, replaced with a lark, riding those railings, well into the dark/And execrated when you’re found again.”
Or the lovely Valerie, part of a project in which Danburry wrote dozens of love songs “for all the girls.”
Or the catchy Kraft, part of another side project in which he and John-Ross Boyce, dubbed The Funny Uncles, made ironic commercial jingles that are anti-corporation.
“Kraft cheese isn’t cheese/Kraft food isn’t food/ And they’ll spend millions to avoid labeling/And hope you don’t find out just what their products do cause,” the song goes.
Debauchery sings from the gut. Her songs are deeply personal, often about heartbreak.
And she has the pipes to express that raw emotion.
Take the soaring, beautiful I’m Yours, on which she pledges that, “I believe in you/And all you do/ Won’t you let me love you?/I’ll always be right here/ Whenever you want me near/I will love you.”
Or the clever, sexy Love Song for No One, on which she sings of an all-consuming love.
Danburry and Debauchery both spoke with fondness about the Tri-Cities.
Over their many visits here, they played at Golden Skate Shop, at a house show. Debauchery remembers a gig at Ray’s Golden Lion. Danburry last played the Tri-Cities in about 2009, at the Red Room.
“I’d always go the Richland skate park before the shows. It was fantastic to be able to go, hang out, skate, and then go play,” Danburry said.
Debauchery said she’ll always think of the friends she made in the Tri-Cities as family, and she’s excited to reunite with them during the tour stop.
As for the Paper Street show, expect energy. Expect the unexpected.
“We’re playing commercial jingles that are anti-corporation. Love songs for different girl names. Ballads, rock and roll. We’re going all over the place, up and down and left and right. Different genres. Screaming punk rock songs, then really quiet folk songs,” Danburry said. “It should be fun. It should be great.”
“I really hope people who came to our shows years ago come back,” Debauchery added. “It’s going to be good. I’m excited for whatever happens.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. There’s no cover.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: Drew Danburry and Aubrey Debauchery in concert.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
Where: Paper Street Brewing Co., 701 The Parkway, Richland.
Cost: Free.
