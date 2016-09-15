Things to do in Tri-Cities for Sept. 16-25

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Sep. 16
Comedy
Frances DiLorinzo, California, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Carrington MacDuffie, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tagaris Summer Music Series, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
Scott Pemberton Band, timber rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Fall Out, local cover band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 7 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces.
Fundraiser
Christ the King Sausage Fest, 5 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland. Free. Event raises money for Christ the King school. Event includes games for kids of all ages, food booths, live entertainment, arts, crafts, farmers markets and more. Call 509-542-7650.
sat | Sep. 17
Comedy
Frances DiLorinzo, California, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Steve Haberman with Brandy Larsen, jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Planes on Paper, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
American Ruse, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Seattle Rock Orchestra: Pink Floyd Tribute, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $38-$44. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces.
Misc.
Through the Lens III: Bill Rodgers and Mark Hussein, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way. Cost: $30 for adults; $10 for children ages 18 and under. Day trip to photography Skyrocket Hills north of Prescott, with a photo-editing opportunity. Call 509-525-3136.
Parade of Homes, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Cities. Buy tickets at Tri-City Circle K locations. Cost: $10 and includes magazine with descriptions and addresses of homes, along with a map of the houses.
Ain’t About Nuttin Pig Roast Bike Show & Rodeo, 10 a.m. Sept. 17 through 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Long Branch Bar and Grill, 230006 E. Chemical Drive, Kennewick. Cost: $20 includes camp site, pig roast, live music, all bike events, show and rodeo. Call 509-528-6499.
Fundraiser
Christ the King Sausage Fest, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland. Free. Event raises money for Christ the King school. Event includes games for kids of all ages, food booths, live entertainment, arts, crafts, farmers markets and more. Call 509-542-7650.
sun | Sep. 18
Dance
Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-9414.
Theater
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces.
Misc.
Parade of Homes, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Cities. Buy tickets at Tri-City Circle K locations. Cost: $10 and includes magazine with descriptions and addresses of homes, along with a map of the houses.
mon | Sep. 19
Nightlife
Jam night with Vaughn Jensen, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Sep. 20
Dance
Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
The Amber & Amber Show, karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Sep. 21
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
thu | Sep. 22
Comedy
Sharron Matthews, from Canada, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $25. Call 509-529-6500.
Vince Royale, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Knutzen Brothers, 8 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Wabi Sabi, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Sep. 23
Comedy
Vince Royale, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Killer Keyz, dueling pianos, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tagaris Summer Music Series, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
The Hoyer Brothers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Fractal Explorations, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces.
sat | Sep. 24
Comedy
Vince Royale, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Barefoot Randy, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Dorado featuring The Coast, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Ramblin’ Years, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Art
Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m., Milbrandt Vineyards, 508 Cabernet Court, Prosser. Cost: $45.
Film
Planetarium shows, Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 7 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces.
Misc.
Woodward Ho, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Woodward Canyon Winery, 11920 West Highway 12, Lowden. Cost: $20. Tour the production area, walk through a vineyard and hear about the tending of the vines. Wine tastings are available to guests 21 and older for $5. Call 509-525-3136.
sun | Sep. 25
Theater
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces.
