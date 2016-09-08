Seattle Rock Orchestra to perform Pink Floyd tribute Sept. 17 in Walla Walla

Seattle Rock Orchestra will pay tribute to Pink Floyd on Sept. 17 at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.
The 7 p.m. concert will feature songs spanning the band’s storied career, from the debut album The Piper At the Gates of Dawn to the bestselling The Wall.
It will include a complete performance of The Dark Side of the Moon.
The 50-plus piece Seattle Rock Orchestra includes strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion, as well as guest vocalists.
Reserved seating starts at $38. To buy tickets, go to phtww.com or call 509-529-6500.
