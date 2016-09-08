Arts & Entertainment

September 8, 2016 6:00 PM

Seattle Rock Orchestra to perform Pink Floyd tribute Sept. 17 in Walla Walla

Tri-City Herald

WALLA WALLA

Seattle Rock Orchestra will pay tribute to Pink Floyd on Sept. 17 at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.

The 7 p.m. concert will feature songs spanning the band’s storied career, from the debut album The Piper At the Gates of Dawn to the bestselling The Wall.

It will include a complete performance of The Dark Side of the Moon.

The 50-plus piece Seattle Rock Orchestra includes strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion, as well as guest vocalists.

Reserved seating starts at $38. To buy tickets, go to phtww.com or call 509-529-6500.

