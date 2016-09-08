Arts & Entertainment

Columbia Center mall in Kennewick plans Pokémon GO event

Columbia Center mall in Kennewick plans a Pokémon GO Meet Up on Sept. 10.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m.

Mall workers will place “lures” around the shopping center to attract Pokémon.

The mall is at 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

