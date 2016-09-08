Regal Cinemas offering free hot dogs to ‘Sausage Party’ ticketbuyers

Regal Cinemas is giving away hot dogs to people who buy tickets to the new film Sausage Party.
The R-rated animated comedy features the voices of stars including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Paul Rudd, Nick Kroll, David Krumholtz, Edward Norton and Salma Hayek.
The hot dog promotion runs from Sept. 9-11. A hot dog voucher will be printed for each ticket transaction. (Only one voucher will print with each box office transaction, regardless of the total number of tickets purchased in the transaction).
The film is showing at Regal Columbia Mall Stadium 8 in Kennewick.
Comments