‘Bad Dudes’ of SupperClub do good in Tri-Cities with new single

For a couple of Bad Dudes, they’re awfully good.
Good at making music.
Good at having a good time — on stage and off.
And good at being good. As in, trying to make a difference in the community through their art.
The guys behind the Pasco-based rock duo SupperClub have a new single, Bad Dudes, and they’re donating all the proceeds from the first month of sales to the nonprofit Support, Advocacy & Resource Center, which helps crime victims.
“We were like, ‘We should do something for the community. Help out,’ ” said Rigo Waltz, one-half of SupperClub. “We thought it would be cool.”
Waltz and Javier Madrigal, the duo’s other half, have been playing well-received shows around the Northwest. After gigs in spots from Seattle to Portland in the past couple of weeks, they’ll play the Emerald of Siam in Richland on Sept. 10.
SupperClub sing and play guitar and bass, and they’re joined by “Heather,” a back-up track they created.
Waltz and Madrigal are longtime friends. They’ve played music together for years, first performing together as SupperClub in summer 2015.
Their sound is boisterous, rocking, fun. Madrigal has described it as an energetic mix of ironic classic rock and indie pop. (Waltz has said, “we’re just rock and roll, man.”)
The guys have musical chops — both started playing as kids. But while they take their craft seriously, they aren’t pretentious or precious about how they come off.
Their aim is to put on a good show, to be the kind of band they’d want to see live.
“(Our goal is) being interesting. Not being bored when we’re on stage, and not boring other people,” Madrigal said. “I want someone on stage to be awesome, so I want to be that awesome person on stage.”
Along with the single, the guys also have a new Bad Dudes EP that adds a few more tracks, plus a Bad Dudes music video directed by Justin Frick.
Frick, a Richland native, is a rising name in the video music world. He’s worked with Tri-City acts from The Spirit Animals to Medium and Jai Kelli.
The Bad Dudes video has a’ n80s, VHS vibe — one that fits perfectly with the song’s fun, infectious sound.
It features some “bad dudes” going after a mysterious brief case. Waltz and Madrigal are happy with how it turned out.
“This will show people what we’re about, instantly,” Waltz said.
Kyson Cartwright, another Richland native, created artwork for the single and EP cover, as well as SupperClub T-shirts.
The single, the EP and other merchandise are available through SupperClub’s Bandcamp site at supperclubmusic.bandcamp.com.
The Emerald of Siam show starts at 9 p.m. Sept. 10. The Olympia-based funktronic soul group DBST also will take the stage. Cover is $5.
As Waltz and Madrigal enjoy their recent success — from the single to the video to their growing fan following — they’re working on new things.
Watch out for an album next year, and perhaps a Christmas single come winter.
“We’ll keep riding the wave. And making the wave for ourselves,” Madrigal said.
“We’ve been working hard at it,” Waltz said.
For more on SupperClub, go to supperclubmusic.bandcamp.com or find the band on Facebook under SupperClubMusic.
IF YOU GO
What: EP release party with local rockers SupperClub, also featuring funktronic soul group DBST from Olympia.
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 10.
Where: Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Cost: $5.
