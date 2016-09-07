Bill Nighy film ‘Pride’ first in Battelle Film Club’s fall series

The Battelle Film Club’s fall series kicks off with a film set in England and wraps up with one set in France.
And in between, viewers will be transported to far-flung locales, from India to the Amazon.
The fall 2016 series starts Sept. 9, with films shown every other Friday through Dec. 16.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Battelle Auditorium on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus in Richland.
Cost is $4 for adults and $2 for kids. A series ticket is $16.
For more information, go to tricityfilmclub.org.
Here’s the schedule:
▪ Sept. 9, Pride.
The 2014 drama/comedy from the United Kingdom is based on the true story of a group of gay and lesbian activists who raise money to help the families of striking miners.
The activists go to the union first to offer help, but officials are unenthusiastic, a summary said. So they go right to the families, and “so begins the extraordinary story of two seemingly alien communities who form a surprising and ultimately triumphant partnership,” it said.
The film, set in England in 1984, runs 119 minutes and is rated R.
▪ Sept. 23, One Million Dubliners.
The 2014 documentary centers on Ireland’s Glasnevin Cemetery, where more than 1 million people are buried.
The film “reveals the often unspoken stories of ritual, loss, love, redemption, emotion, history — and the business of death,” a summary said.
And at its heart, “this is really a film about life,” it said.
The film runs 80 minutes. It’s not rated.
▪ Oct. 7, Embrace of the Serpent.
The 2015 adventure/drama from Colombia centers on an Amazonian shaman and two scientists who build a friendship with him over decades as they search for a legendary healing plant, a summary said. It’s based on the journals of two explorers who spent years searching for the Yakruna plant.
The film runs 125 minutes and is not rated. It’s in Spanish and Portuguese with English subtitles.
▪ Oct. 21, About Elly.
The 2009 thriller from Iran centers on a woman, Elly, who goes missing during a weekend trip with friends. Her disappearance “sets in motion a series of deceptions and revelations that threaten to shatter everything they hold dear,” a summary said.
The film is in Persian with English subtitles. It runs 119 minutes and is not rated.
▪ Nov. 4, The Dark Horse.
The 2014 New Zealand drama centers on a brilliant but troubled chess champion who begins teaching underprivileged Maori children about the game.
“Charismatic and impassioned, Gen (the chess champion) encourages the group to train for the upcoming National Chess Championships,” a summary said. But when his nephew shows interest in the game, trouble ensues as Gen’s brother expects the boy to join his gang.
The film runs 124 minutes and is rated R.
▪ Nov. 18, East Side Sushi.
The 2014 film follows Juana, who works as a kitchen assistant in a Japanese restaurant. She secretly watches the sushi chefs, teaching herself to make sushi — and developing a passion for it, a summary said.
“Eventually she attempts to become a sushi chef, but is unable to because she is the ‘wrong’ race and gender,” the summary said. “Against all odds, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, determined to not let anyone stop her from achieving her dream.”
The US comedy/drama runs 100 minutes and is rated PG.
▪ Dec. 2, Swades.
The 2004 adventure/drama from India finds Mohan, a young NASA scientist, returning to his home country of India to find his childhood nanny.
“The film uses the contrast between the highly developed world of U.S., which has been at the forefront of advances in space research through NASA, and this world back home in India, which is at the crossroads of development. Mohan’s simple quest becomes the journey that every one of us goes through in search of that metaphysical and elusive place called ‘home,’” a summary said.
The film runs 189 minutes and is not rated. It’s in Hindi with English subtitles.
▪ Dec. 16, The Chorus.
The 2004 French dramedy tells the story of a disciplined choral teacher who takes on a class of unruly students, with all learning lessons — about themselves, each other and music — in the process.
The film is in French with English subtitles. It runs 97 minutes and is not rated.
