Tri-City things to do for Sept. 9-18

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Sep. 9
Comedy
Lukas Seely, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Swing Unlimited, a 20-piece swing band, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $8. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Tim Fast, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tagaris Summer Music Series, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
Comanche Joey/Adventure Dirt Team/Paul Abner/Lorraine Simpson CD release, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Vaughn Jensen Band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Battelle Film Club presents ‘Pride,’ 7:30 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. The 2014 drama/comedy is based on the true story of a group of gay and lesbian activists who raise money to help families of striking miners. It is set in England in 1984 and is rated R. Cost: $4 for adults and $2 for kids. Series tickets: $16. Info: tricityfilmclub.org.
Theater
‘Rocky Horror Show,’ 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $20-$35. Call 509-529-6500.
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano, the nobleman with the famously prominent nose and talent as poet and sword smith, is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces, and Christian, using the power of Cyrano’s words and letters, is able to seduce Roxanne.
Fundraiser
Domestic Violence Services Charity Golf Tournament, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 3700 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick. Prices and more info: www.dvsbf.org.
sat | Sep. 10
Comedy
Lukas Seely, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
DBST, Olympia-based trio, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Film
Planetarium shows, Stars of the Pharaohs, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘Rocky Horror Show,’ 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $20-$35. Call 509-529-6500.
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano, the nobleman with the famously prominent nose and talent as poet and sword smith, is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces, and Christian, using the power of Cyrano’s words and letters, is able to seduce Roxanne.
Fundraiser
Benefit for Seth Ellingsworth with Jami Cooper Band, The Coast and Michael Parker, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Parade of Homes, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Cities. Buy tickets at Tri-City Circle K locations. Cost: $10 and includes magazine with descriptions and addresses and homes along with a map of the houses.
Missoula Flood Tour, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way, Walla Walla. Cost: $30 for adults; $10 for children under age 18. Whitman College’s geology and environmental studies professor Bob Carson will talk about the Missoula Floods and how they shaped eastern Washington. Call 509-525-3136.
Fiery Foods Festival, noon-5 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Lewis Street, downtown Pasco. Free. Celebration of food, fun and music. There also will be a Tons of Trucks event, local vendors, music and more.
sun | Sep. 11
Misc.
Taste of the Jewish Holidays, 1-4 p.m., Congregation Beth Sholom, 312 Thayer Drive, Richland. Cost: $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Event offers stations representing six Jewish holidays from Hanukkah to Shavuot. Call 509-531-8712.
Parade of Homes, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Cities. Buy tickets at Tri-City Circle K locations. Cost: $10 and includes magazine with descriptions and addresses and homes along with a map of the houses.
Theater
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 2:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
mon | Sep. 12
Nightlife
Jam night with Vaughn Jensen, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Sep. 13
Dance
Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
The Amber & Amber Show, karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Sep. 14
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Misc.
Barnard Griffin Farmer Market, noon-3 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $5-$25.
Parade of Homes, 1-7 p.m., Tri-Cities. Buy tickets at Tri-City Circle K locations. Cost: $10 and includes magazine with descriptions and addresses and homes along with a map of the houses.
thu | Sep. 15
Comedy
Frances DiLorinzo, California, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Art
Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins, 6-8:30 p.m., Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Road, Richland. Cost: $45. Art supplies provided. Call 509-430-8633.
Nightlife
The Lark and the Loon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Knutzen Brothers, 8 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Wabi Sabi, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
All Senior Picnic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Event is one of the largest for senior citizens in Washington, and features entertainment, food, prizes, vendors. Cost: $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
fri | Sep. 16
Comedy
Frances DiLorinzo, California, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Carrington MacDuffie, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tagaris Summer Music Series, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
Scott Pemberton Band, timber rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Fall Out, local cover band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 7 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano, the nobleman with the famously prominent nose and talent as poet and sword smith, is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces, and Christian, using the power of Cyrano’s words and letters, is able to seduce Roxanne.
Fundraiser
Christ the King Sausage Fest, 5 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland. Free. Event raises money for Christ the King school. Event includes games for kids of all ages, food booths, live entertainment, arts, crafts, farmers markets and more. Call 509-542-7650.
sat | Sep. 17
Comedy
Frances DiLorinzo, California, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Steve Haberman with Brandy Larsen, jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Planes on Paper, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
American Ruse, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Seattle Rock Orchestra: Pink Floyd Tribute, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $38-$44. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano, the nobleman with the famously prominent nose and talent as poet and sword smith, is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces, and Christian, using the power of Cyrano’s words and letters, is able to seduce Roxanne.
Misc.
Through the Lens III: Bill Rodgers and Mark Hussein, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way. Cost: $30 for adults; $10 for children ages 18 and under. Day trip to photography Skyrocket Hills north of Prescott, with a photo-editing opportunity. Call 509-525-3136.
Parade of Homes, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Cities. Buy tickets at Tri-City Circle K locations. Cost: $10 and includes magazine with descriptions and addresses and homes along with a map of the houses.
Ain’t About Nuttin Pig Roast Bike Show & Rodeo, 10 a.m. Sept. 17 through 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Long Branch Bar and Grill, 230006 E. Chemical Drive, Kennewick. Cost: $20 includes camp site, pig roast, live music, all bike events, show and rodeo. Call 509-528-6499.
Fundraiser
Christ the King Sausage Fest, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland. Free. Event raises money for Christ the King school. Event includes games for kids of all ages, food booths, live entertainment, arts, crafts, farmers markets and more. Call 509-542-7650.
sun | Sept. 18
Theater
‘Cyrano de Bergerac (Classic Love Story),’ 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults. Cyrano, the nobleman with the famously prominent nose and talent as poet and sword smith, is rejected by his love Roxanne. She favors Christian. The rivals join forces, and Christian, using the power of Cyrano’s words and letters, is able to seduce Roxanne.
Misc.
Parade of Homes, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Cities. Buy tickets at Tri-City Circle K locations. Cost: $10 and includes magazine with descriptions and addresses and homes along with a map of the houses.
Comments