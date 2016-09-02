Book review: 'Judy Moody and the Bucket List,' super fun pick for early chapter book readers

Parents need to know that "Judy Moody and the Bucket List" is a funny addition to the popular series by Megan McDonald. In this 13th installment, Judy finds her grandmother's bucket list, which prompts her to create and follow a list of her own and to consider the meaning behind "kicking the bucket."
WHAT'S THE STORY?
In "Judy Moody and the Bucket List," Judy's going through Grandma Lou's purse when she finds a mysterious list. When Grandma Lou explains to Judy that it's her bucket list, Judy decides to make a list of her own: things she has to do before she goes to fourth grade. With the help of her brother, Stink, her parents, and yes, her feisty Grandma Lou, Judy manages to cross off more than a few things on her list - and learn some lessons at the same time.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
Humorous and educational, this 13th addition to the Judy Moody series is bound to satisfy fans of the quirky narrator. Judy's cheeky voice really shines through as she scratches off items such as "Learn to Do a Cartwheel" and "Invent Something." Some deeper lessons about mortality are given some attention but are handled gracefully and with care.
This is a good choice for early chapter book readers because of the variety of adventures that Judy has in her own neighborhood. She's a dreamer who doesn't need to wander too far from her house to find interesting things to do.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 6 and older
Quality: 4 out of 5
Educational value: 4 out of 5
Positive messages: 4 out of 5
Positive role models: 3 out of 5
Violence and scariness: 0 out of 5
Language: 1 out of 5
BOOK DETAILS
Author: Megan McDonald
Illustrator: Peter H. Reynolds
Genre: Humor
Publisher: Candlewick
Publication date: August 2, 2016
Number of pages: 176
