World's largest Christmas light maze coming to Seattle's Safeco Field

Summer's not even here yet, but this video for "Enchant: A World of Christmas Wonder" may get you in a holiday mood early. The event will also feature an artisan market, ice skating ponds and will run at Seattle's Safeco Field from Nov. 23-Dec. 30.
By
Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Entertainment

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.

How to draw a Minion

Entertainment

How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy, an award-winning editorial cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip, shows you how to draw a Minion. McCoy did some storyboarding for the 2010 film "Despicable Me."