Grammys 2018: Complete list of nominees

More Videos 1:12 Sweet! Seven surprises you don't know about Halloween Pause 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:20 Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 0:29 Nuclear Historic Landmark Award presented to PNNL 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees The Grammys have embraced Hip Hop and R&B for its 2018 nominations. Jay-Z has earned eight nominations while Kendrick Lamar picked up seven. Other nominees include; Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee. The Grammys have embraced Hip Hop and R&B for its 2018 nominations. Jay-Z has earned eight nominations while Kendrick Lamar picked up seven. Other nominees include; Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

The Grammys have embraced Hip Hop and R&B for its 2018 nominations. Jay-Z has earned eight nominations while Kendrick Lamar picked up seven. Other nominees include; Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy