HBO’s website experiences errors during ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere, infuriating fans

One of the most hotly anticipated TV events of the year got off to a rocky start Sunday, as HBO’s megahit “Game of Thrones” proved to be so popular that HBO Go, the station’s internet platform, crashed for many users.
A spokesperson for HBO confirmed the problems to The Hollywood Reporter, and said it was fixed about halfway through the fantasy series’ seventh season opener.
HBO told the New York Daily News that the issue was mostly contained to Latin America.
Needless to say, the show’s loyal fans were displeased by the interruption.
