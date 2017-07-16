Maisie Williams attends the "Game of Thrones" autograph signing on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif.
Maisie Williams attends the "Game of Thrones" autograph signing on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Maisie Williams attends the "Game of Thrones" autograph signing on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Entertainment

July 16, 2017 7:20 PM

HBO’s website experiences errors during ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere, infuriating fans

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

One of the most hotly anticipated TV events of the year got off to a rocky start Sunday, as HBO’s megahit “Game of Thrones” proved to be so popular that HBO Go, the station’s internet platform, crashed for many users.

A spokesperson for HBO confirmed the problems to The Hollywood Reporter, and said it was fixed about halfway through the fantasy series’ seventh season opener.

HBO told the New York Daily News that the issue was mostly contained to Latin America.

Needless to say, the show’s loyal fans were displeased by the interruption.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Netflix announces its July lineup

Netflix announces its July lineup 1:31

Netflix announces its July lineup
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2:38

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Fido of the future might be a robot 1:59

Fido of the future might be a robot

View More Video