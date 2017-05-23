‘Cash me ousside’ teen could get paid $50,000 (and 4 pizzas) a night to mock people

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert Pause 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 0:55 Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 0:50 Trump joins in traditional Saudi dance 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? 1:59 Fido of the future might be a robot Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A parent/teacher and a family therapist discuss whether kids these days are more ill-tempered than previous generations, and how to fight that "flush of heat" and embarrassment when a child acts rudely in public. Therapist Robin Kirk shares tips for improving a child's behavior. Claudia Buck and Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

