Fido of the future might be a robot

You wouldn't have to clean up after it, but you may need to remember to plug it in.
A Star Wars Day message from NASA

A Star Wars Day message from NASA

In celebration of Star Wars Day, NASA flight engineer Rick Mastracchio hopes to deliver a special message from the International Space Station. Little does he know, however, that the Empire plans to jam his transmissions. Thankfully, R2-D2 is on the case.

COMING SOON - 'Justice League' offers new trailer

"Justice League" arrives in theaters on Nov. 17. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

'Wonder Woman' official origin trailer

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers … and her true destiny.

Mr. Movie interviews 'The Shack' author Paul Young

In 2005, Paul Young wrote a book for his children and family called "The Shack." He printed 15 copies as a Christmas gift. It turned into a New York Times best seller and is now a major motion picture. Gary Wolcott, the Herald's film critic Mr. Movie, interviewed Young, who talks about the book, the movie and the actors, and what it means to readers and to the audience.

'Logan' movie trailer

Set in the future, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men when a corporation lead by Nathaniel Essex is bent on destroying the world. With Logan's healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier's Alzheimer's forcing him to forget, Logan must defeat Nathaniel Essex with the help of a young girl named Laura Kinney, a female clone of Wolverine.

'Dream Big' sneak peek movie trailer

From the world’s tallest buildings and underwater robots to a solar car race and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in unexpected and amazing ways. With its inspiring human stories and powerful giant-screen visuals, Dream Big also reveals the heart that drives engineers to create better lives for people and a more sustainable future for us all.

'The Great Wall' movie trailer

"The Great Wall" tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. It is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. "The Great Wall" stars Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau.

'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer

Legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'

Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, "A Dog’s Purpose," from director Lasse Hallström ("The Cider House Rules," "Dear John," "The 100-Foot Journey"), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. The family film told from the dog’s perspective also stars Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Juliet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Peggy Lipton, Pooch Hall and Dennis Quaid.

