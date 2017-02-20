Larry Coryell, legendary guitarist with Richland roots, dies at 73

A legendary guitarist with Richland roots died Feb. 19 in New York City at age 73.
Larry Coryell died in his sleep of natural causes, Billboard reported.
He was known as the “Godfather of Fusion” and was a pioneer of jazz-rock, Billboard said.
Coryell grew up in Richland, where he studied guitar with the late John LaChapelle. Coryell performed with some Tri-City bands before moving to Seattle and later New York.
He played with music greats from The Eleventh House to Miles Davis and Chet Baker, and he was founder of the psychedelic band The Free Spirits, Billboard said.
He released several solo albums, including Barefoot Man: Sanpaku, which came out in October. He was planning a tour this year with The Eleventh House.
