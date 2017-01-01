Entertainment

January 1, 2017 12:00 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

1."The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of the birth of behavioral economics from psychologists Daniel Kahneman and the late Amos Tversky.

2."Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) 700 of the world's most curious places.

3."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.

4."Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The host of "The Daily Show" recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race in South Africa.

5."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.

6."Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth, battles with depression, family life and drive to perform.

7."Thank You for Being Late," by Thomas L. Friedman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $28) Solutions on thriving amid accelerating technology and globalization.

8."Sad Animal Facts," by Brooke Barker (Flatiron: $19.99) Hilarious and woeful animal facts shared in 150 illustrations.

9."Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.

10."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.

