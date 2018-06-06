2018 Best Orthodontist: Almond Orthodontics

Ten years ago, Dr. Brian Almond and his wife were looking for the right place to settle down and start a family. Fresh out of the University of Washington’s orthodontic residency program, Almond was also eager to get involved in the orthodontic community. He and his wife fell in love with the Tri-Cities, and the rest is history.
Now, Almond and his experienced team are joined by his older brother, Dr. John Almond, at their new office in Kennewick, built last year.
“The goal from the very get-go is to make our patients feel like family,” Brian Almond said. “I make recommendations based on what I would do for my own child.”
He added that one of his favorite parts of his job is helping patients find themselves and be comfortable in who they are.
“We look forward to a long career continuing to work with those families and the community,” he said.
1. Almond Orthodontics
8305 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick
509-628-0110
www.almondsmiles.com
2. Ostler Orthodontics
1520 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-943-2505
www.ostlerortho.com
3. Parkinson + Butler Orthodontics
112 Columbia Point Dr. #105, Richland
509-946-7689
pbobraces.com
