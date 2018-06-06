Almond Orthodontics
Almond Orthodontics Courtesy photo
Almond Orthodontics Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Orthodontist: Almond Orthodontics

June 06, 2018 11:33 AM

Ten years ago, Dr. Brian Almond and his wife were looking for the right place to settle down and start a family. Fresh out of the University of Washington’s orthodontic residency program, Almond was also eager to get involved in the orthodontic community. He and his wife fell in love with the Tri-Cities, and the rest is history.

Now, Almond and his experienced team are joined by his older brother, Dr. John Almond, at their new office in Kennewick, built last year.

“The goal from the very get-go is to make our patients feel like family,” Brian Almond said. “I make recommendations based on what I would do for my own child.”

He added that one of his favorite parts of his job is helping patients find themselves and be comfortable in who they are.

“We look forward to a long career continuing to work with those families and the community,” he said.

1. Almond Orthodontics

8305 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick

509-628-0110

www.almondsmiles.com

2. Ostler Orthodontics

1520 Jadwin Ave., Richland

509-943-2505

www.ostlerortho.com

3. Parkinson + Butler Orthodontics

112 Columbia Point Dr. #105, Richland

509-946-7689

pbobraces.com

  Comments  