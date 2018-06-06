People's Choice Awards 2018

People's Choice Awards - Arts & Entertainment
Crazy Moose Casino in Pasco has a little something for everyone. They feature Las Vegas-style gaming, including all your favorite games like Blackjack and 4 card poker, a great sports-viewing package, and fantastic food.
People's Choice Awards - Arts & Entertainment
It is no wonder the Gesa Carousel of Dreams tops the list for best family entertainment. It is not uncommon to see grandparents standing alongside their grandchildren, pregnant women, children, teenagers and adults all enjoying the carousel.
People's Choice Awards - Arts & Entertainment
Fairchild Cinemas is the premier movie theater in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Featuring premium large-format screens and the big sound of Dolby Atmos, you can put yourself right in the action with a premium sound experience in which the sound moves around you in three-dimensional space.
People's Choice Awards - Arts & Entertainment
As far as nightclubs go, many pop up and are just as soon gone. But Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland has stuck around for about 11 years, said owner Max Faulkner. The club space used to be a casino, but when that closed down, Joker’s eventually started promoting musical acts.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Once again, the Double Dragon Restaurant has been voted favorite Asian restaurant in the Tri-Cities. What keeps customers coming back year after year? It’s the large menu, the friendly service, affordability, and flavor and food quality.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Manuel and Esther Viera, owners of Viera’s Bakery, have a combined 25-40 years experience in making sweet breads and maintain a tradition of excellence at both their locations.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Porter Kinney loves BBQ. Porter said, “There’s good BBQ, but I wanted great BBQ.” He decided to master the art himself, starting a food truck with his brother Reed Kinney in 2014.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Old Country Buffet has served the Tri-Cities since 1995, and Mirzeta Hasanovic has been a part of the Old Country Buffet family for 18 of those years. She is the general manager of both Kennewick locations.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Anthony’s at Columbia Point is part of the Anthony’s family of restaurants. Anthony’s core commitment to fresh Northwest seafood and meat, complemented by local produce, Northwest wines and microbrews, is at the heart of the foundation for the restaurant.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Shirley Simmons has been around the restaurant business her entire life. Her parents, Chuck and Mabel Wyatt, owned The Pancake Corral, which opened in 1979 at the corner of Highway 395 and Vista Street in Kennewick.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
If you’re looking to unwind at the end of a strenuous and productive workday and you need the perfect cocktail to get the job done, look no further than our reader’s top choice for Best Cocktails, Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar!
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
The Spudnut shop is a staple of the Tri-Cities, celebrating 70 years of service on March 4. It is owned and operated by Val and Doug Driver, but was opened in 1948 in the Richland Wye by Val’s father, Barlow Ghirardo, and Val’s uncle, Jerry Bell.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
A family-centric restaurant known for a wide variety of customers, delicious food and an atmosphere that is warm, inviting and homey, Sterling’s Restaurant has provided a unique dining experience that is hard to find anywhere else.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Anthony’s provides fine dining with a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere. Tables are set beautifully with crisp linens and elegant tableware, and employees uphold the highest standards of service.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
With a love for the spiciness of Asian curries and Mexican American heritage, Felix Sanchez and his wife Jenny started El Fat Cat Grill. Originally a brick and mortar restaurant, after their first year, they “took a gamble” said Jenny, and purchased a food truck.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Half-price appetizers and rotating daily drink specials from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close are what have helped Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar rise to the top as best happy hour in Tri-Cities.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
In an age when even sit-down restaurant food is manufactured on automated assembly lines, at least one restaurant remains committed to carrying on its food traditions.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits is one of the largest beer, wine and spirits stores in Washington. Its two locations, in Richland and Kennewick, have been in business since 2012.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Fiesta Mexican Restaurant was born out of Isidro Ortiz’s desire to help his mother, Teresa Ortiz, reach her dreams. The siblings came together and started the restaurant. Mom was the chef and the others worked as servers.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
For the sixth year in a row, Ice Harbor Brewing Company has been named the Tri-Cities Best Microbrewery/Distillery. The company has been serving up beer and a variety of pub-fare — from fried pickles to popcorn shrimp — for 21 years.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
With over 60 beers on tap and 54 televisions that you can see from any seat in the house, Uncle Sam’s Saloon is back for a second time as the People’s Choice Award winner for Best Sports Bar.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
A slogan like “Legendary Food, Legendary Service” could be hard to live up to – unless you’re talking Texas Roadhouse. The lively steakhouse again topped the list this year, and Steve Dunn, local managing partner, says it’s a badge of honor for the restaurant.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
Open for just under two years, Aki Sushi has quickly risen to the top of the queue for Tri-Cities sushi eaters, boasting a diverse menu that features a wide array of Japanese cuisine served in a chic, modern atmosphere.
People's Choice Awards - Eating & Dining
When ordering takeout from Greek Islands Cuisine, customers can expect to have their food in five short minutes without any loss to the fresh, authentic quality.
People's Choice Awards - Health & Fitness
Nouveau Day Spa is the ideal choice for relaxation in the Tri-Cities. It is owned and operated by Kris and Jenna Waltze, who are members of the Day Spa Association.
People's Choice Awards - Local
What started as a senior project in 2001 has become a beloved community event in the Tri-Cities for individuals with special needs.
People's Choice Awards - Local
New Vintage Church is a Christian church established in Richland in 2010. Three services are offered on Sundays at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7 p.m.
People's Choice Awards - Local
Lifetime Dental Care not only provides exceptional dental care, as evidenced by seven first-place awards, but its focus on customer service has also proven fruitful.
People's Choice Awards - Local
Master Stylist Kathy Nunez is known for her expert color skills. Originally trained at Claire’s Cosmetology School, Kathy continues to stay up on the latest trends.
People's Choice Awards - Local
After a couple of seasons in the running, Adam Lamberd and Jennifer Little of “Adam and Jen in the Morning” on 94.9 The Wolf country radio are ecstatic to be named the No. 1 radio personalities in the Tri-Cities.
People's Choice Awards - Local
For the past two years, since moving from his home state of California, Alan Hoshida has been the voice of KEPR TV’s sports center, providing the latest highlights and stats for more than 40 local teams.
People's Choice Awards - Local
Three hundred and sixty-seven acres, river waterfront and numerous amenities combine to make Columbia Park the Tri-Cities’ favorite tourist spot.
People's Choice Awards - Local
Winning the People’s Choice Awards for Best TV News Anchor has to be quite the honor, and Traci Dial accepts the accolade with grace and humility.
People's Choice Awards - Services
Hi-Land Garage has been a family-run auto shop since 1950. It started out as a small shop and moved to its current location in 1964.
People's Choice Awards - Services
Vintage Hair Boutique was born into a 450-square-foot space with only four chairs. It quickly tripled in size with eight talented and passionate stylists.
People's Choice Awards - Services
Since it formed a decade ago, Gale-Rew Construction has grown into one of the busiest and most successful custom home builders and remodelers in the region.
People's Choice Awards - Services
Greenworks has been in the landscaping business since 2014. Originally just a college student making ends meet, the company has quickly grown into a family-owned Tri-City favorite.
People's Choice Awards - Services
Whether you’re looking for a new or used Harley-Davidson motorcycle, need service or repair on a motorcycle, or need parts or accessories, Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson is the place to go.
People's Choice Awards - Services
T20 Nail Salon in Richland provides excellent services, great customer service, and an experience that makes the customer feel pampered, and taken care of.
People's Choice Awards - Services
The word “titan” brings to mind ideas of enormity and power. Those ideas must ring true in the minds of Herald readers because Titan Homes LLC is the People’s Choice award winner for Best New Homebuilder.
People's Choice Awards - Services
Pointe Pest Control performs necessary pest control services in an exemplary way. Pointe Pest Control has served Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Oregon and specifically the Tri-Cities for nearly 8 years.
People's Choice Awards - Services
It may come as a surprise that the Tri-Cities’ top-ranked heating and air conditioning company also took the top spot in plumbing, but according to Brian Campbell, plumbing has been a part of Campbell & Company’s repertoire for years.
People's Choice Awards - Services
Vista Veterinary Hospital has served Tri-City pets and their owners since 1958. The clinic has grown with the community and now has five veterinarians.
People's Choice Awards - Shopping
The Chaplaincy Repeat Boutique may not be a traditional department store, but it has everything you need nonetheless. Here you will find household items, clothing, furniture and more.
People's Choice Awards - Shopping
Ranch and Home is a family-owned business that has served the Tri-Cities since 1974, providing a variety of products and services that cater to any type of customer.
People's Choice Awards - Shopping
What started with one pile of bark 25 years ago has blossomed into the year-round, full-service garden center known today as Beaver Bark.
People's Choice Awards - Shopping
It’s back to the top of the list for Griggs Ace Hardware. The company has swept the People’s Choice awards for best hardware store for six years.
People's Choice Awards - Shopping
Fred’s Appliance in Kennewick has “a little something for everybody” looking to upgrade a kitchen, replace a laundry set or outfit a home, said store manager Brett Steinauer.
People's Choice Awards - Shopping
The first Best Buy in the Pacific Northwest, Kennewick Best Buy has been supplying Tri-Cities with a wide selection of electronic equipment, media and accessories since 2000.
People's Choice Awards - Shopping
Mark Walker, founder of Walker’s Furniture & Mattress, opened the first store with his wife in 1980. “Value and customer satisfaction are their top priorities,” Walker said.
People's Choice Awards - Shopping
Billed as the world’s largest home improvement retailer, Home Depot has more than 2,200 stores in North America, including 1,980 in the U.S., 182 in Canada, 122 in Mexico – and two in the Tri-Cities.
People's Choice Awards - Sports & Recreation
Locally owned and operated since 1981 by general manager, Mike Lundgren, and co-owner, Terry Graff, Canyon Lakes has swept the People’s Choice Awards six years running for best golf course, as well as placing in the top ranking for best events venue.
People's Choice Awards - Sports & Recreation
If you’re looking for good quality at great prices, Big 5 Sporting Goods is the place to go for your activewear, sports equipment, camping, footwear, hunting and general recreation needs.
Comments