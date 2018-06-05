The Gesa Carousel of Dreams is enjoyed by young and old alike.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Family Entertainment: Gesa Carousel of Dreams

June 05, 2018 05:26 PM

It is no wonder the Gesa Carousel of Dreams tops the list for best family entertainment. It is not uncommon to see grandparents standing alongside their grandchildren, pregnant women, children, teenagers and adults all enjoying the carousel.

“We are all about creating that memorable experience — the first ride, first brass ring, first date, first prom, first birthday party,” said Parker Hodge, the carousel’s executive director. “The memories set us apart.

“We are here because of a lot of people in the community who gave time, money and in-kind donations, and I feel really strongly that we give back to the community that helped this come to fruition.”

Operated predominantly by volunteers, the carousel houses a variety of community events, including school dances, club graduations, fundraisers, church services, birthday parties and corporate events.

