2018 Best Live Music Venue: The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant

Four nights a week, music flows from The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant. From jazz to rock, hip hop to heavy metal.
“It’s eclectic, quality music,” says Dara Quinn, co-owner and booking agent. “I handpick everything that comes through here, and I look for quality – regardless of genre. If it’s here, it’s worth taking a listen.”
Quinn introduced the live music to The Emerald of Siam, a Thai restaurant with deep roots in Richland, in 2011. A former professional musician herself, she brought together that passion with a restaurant she grew up in and inherited from her mother.
The Emerald of Siam remains a family restaurant by day and a live music venue by night. Quinn says they welcome all ages until 10:45 p.m.
“In order to take over, I had to infuse my passion into it too,” she said. “Now we’re Thai food, but all flavors of music.”
Quinn says making The Emerald of Siam and its live music successful takes determination, passion and connection, but it also takes a community thirst for culture.
“We’re a cultural oasis here,” she said. “This place has a lot to offer.”
1. The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant
1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-946-9328
emeraldofsiam.com
