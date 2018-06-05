2018 Best Movie Theater: Fairchild Cinemas

Fairchild Cinemas is the premier movie theater in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Featuring premium large-format screens and the big sound of Dolby Atmos, you can put yourself right in the action with a premium sound experience in which the sound moves around you in three-dimensional space. Purchase tickets online and conveniently choose your seats online before arriving at the theater, making lines a thing of the past!
In addition to regular movie concessions and traditional snack items, entrée meals and locally sourced beer and wine are available at the Queensgate location. Dinner, drinks and a movie with luxury seating are all conveniently available in one location. With best-in-class amenities and technology, Fairchild Cinemas is revolutionizing the moviegoing experience and committed to providing our guests with first-rate service. We are excited to bring a new location to Kennewick very soon.
1. Fairchild Cinemas
6x winner!
2871 Duportail St., Richland
509-627-4348
5020 Convention Dr., Pasco
509-544-8500
www.fairchildcinemas.com
2. AMC Kennewick 12
1380 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick
509-374-0356
amctheatres.com
3. Regal Cinemas Columbia Mall 8
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
844-462-7342 Ext: 410
regmovies.com
