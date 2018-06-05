2018 Best Nightlife Venue: Joker’s Comedy Club

As far as nightclubs go, many pop up and are just as soon gone. But Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland has stuck around for about 11 years, said owner Mac Faulkner. The club space used to be a casino, but when that closed down, Joker’s eventually started promoting musical acts. The club now offers a variety of events, including comedy nights, a ladies night and Saturday salsa music.
Upcoming acts include Los Angeles comedian and impressionist Justin Rupple and the rapid-fire jokes of Auggie Smith.
This year, the bar is undergoing renovations, Faulkner said. Joker’s has put in a new VIP area and a new service bar. The back bar has already been remodeled, and the front bar renovation will start in June.
The new back bar is more “Vegas-style,” Faulkner said. The bar manager took inspiration from some of the latest designs at the Las Vegas nightclub and bar show.
1. Joker’s Comedy Club
6x winner!
624 Wellsian Way, Richland
509-943-1173
atomicbowlrichland.com/comedy-club
2. The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-946-9328
emeraldofsiam.com
3. Amendment XXI
2525 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland
509-820-3037
amendmentxxi.net
