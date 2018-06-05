Readers' Choice

2018 Best 24-hour Restaurant: Denny’s Restaurants

June 05, 2018 05:03 PM

Hungry at midnight? Head to Denny’s.

Denny’s Restaurants have been satisfying hungry Tri-Citians for nearly 40 years. Loyal customers return year after year because of the great menu variety, the friendly atmosphere, and the 24-hour service.

Denny’s hasn’t rested on its laurels, continuing to integrate modern food trends with a customer-friendly menu, including burgers made from 100 percent ground beef and the Fit Fare® menu. In addition, Denny’s remains a good budget choice with its competitive $2-$4-$6-$8 budget menu.

Locally, Denny’s is also a great place to work, and for many people, Denny’s is their first job. Some move on, but others find Denny’s a perfect fit.

“We retain a local feel with the customer base and a relationship with the community,” operations manager Eric Fanciullo said. “It’s a great place to work and build relationships with the guests.”

1. Denny’s Restaurants

2801 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-735-7377

1301A George Washington Way, Richland

509-946-3441

Dennys.com

2. Shari’s Cafe and Pies

1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-735-7438

1745 George Washington Way, Richland

www.sharis.com

3. McDonald’s

Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations

www.mcdonalds.com

