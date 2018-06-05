The menu at Double Dragon offers a wide range of authentic Chinese dishes.
The menu at Double Dragon offers a wide range of authentic Chinese dishes. Courtesy Jackie Sharpe
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Asian Cuisine Restaurant: Double Dragon Restaurant

June 05, 2018 05:02 PM

Once again, the Double Dragon Restaurant has been voted favorite Asian restaurant in the Tri-Cities. What keeps customers coming back year after year? It’s the large menu, the friendly service, affordability, and flavor and food quality.

Ron and Lisa Chen opened the Double Dragon in 1999. The menu is large and varied, offering everything from simple starters such as egg flower soup to more exotic specialties such as kung pao shrimp.

The menu also includes a nice combination of spicy dishes and milder entrées, as well as traditional American burgers and salads. You will find something to satisfy the whole family.

There are weekday lunch specials, beer, wine and — if you still have room after your meal — a limited dessert menu. Eat in or order takeout seven days a week. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

1. Double Dragon Restaurant

3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-737-8833

2. Shang Hai Restaurant

3013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-8998

3. Thai Elephant

6030 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-396-9152

3. The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland

509-946-9328

emeraldofsiam.com

