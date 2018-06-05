2018 Best Asian Cuisine Restaurant: Double Dragon Restaurant

Once again, the Double Dragon Restaurant has been voted favorite Asian restaurant in the Tri-Cities. What keeps customers coming back year after year? It’s the large menu, the friendly service, affordability, and flavor and food quality.
Ron and Lisa Chen opened the Double Dragon in 1999. The menu is large and varied, offering everything from simple starters such as egg flower soup to more exotic specialties such as kung pao shrimp.
The menu also includes a nice combination of spicy dishes and milder entrées, as well as traditional American burgers and salads. You will find something to satisfy the whole family.
There are weekday lunch specials, beer, wine and — if you still have room after your meal — a limited dessert menu. Eat in or order takeout seven days a week. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
1. Double Dragon Restaurant
3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-737-8833
2. Shang Hai Restaurant
3013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-783-8998
3. Thai Elephant
6030 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-396-9152
3. The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-946-9328
emeraldofsiam.com
Comments