2018 Best Buffet: Old Country Buffet

Old Country Buffet has served the Tri-Cities since 1995, and Mirzeta Hasanovic has been a part of the Old Country Buffet family for 18 of those years. She is the general manager of both Kennewick locations.
Old Country Buffet offers over 99 choices in their buffet, which includes twenty selections of hot food, a salad bar with a multitude of toppings and dressings, different types of soup, and many desserts. They also provide access to a self-serve ice cream bar with vanilla and chocolate ice cream that features five different dry toppings and two hot toppings, as well as cups and cones, depending on a customer’s preference.
When asked what sets Old Country Buffet apart from the competition, Mirzeta answered, “We strive for leadership and good training for our employees, which teaches great customer service, allowing us to focus on customer needs and feedback.” This adds to the “homestyle” feel Old Country Buffet provides for their customers.
1. Old Country Buffet
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. 873, Kennewick
509-783-4880
6821 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick
509-735-9887
www.oldcountrybuffet.com
