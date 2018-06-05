2018 Best Business Lunch: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

Anthony’s at Columbia Point is part of the Anthony’s family of restaurants. Anthony’s core commitment to fresh Northwest seafood and meat, complemented by local produce, Northwest wines and microbrews, is at the heart of the foundation for the restaurant. Its Best of the Season program highlights produce and seafood that are at the peak of their season to showcase the bounty of what the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
Popular entrées include the coconut prawns. These large prawns are perfectly prepared with a thin layer of panko crust and are sweet as can be. Fish is always flaky and melt-in-your-mouth amazing. The sides are tasty, too. Anthony’s has several soft breads, clam chowder, shrimp cocktail, and crisp and refreshing Caesar salad.
There is an open view of the cooking and tall windows where guests can look out over the marina. Business guests will enjoy the best seafood and drinks, along with exceptional service and comfort at Anthony’s.
Anthony’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at opentable.com. To schedule a banquet room for your event, contact Anthony’s managers at 509-946-3474 or richlandbanquets@anthonys.com.
1. Anthony’s at Columbia Point
550 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-946-3474
www.anthonys.com
2. LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen
606 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-713-7880
lulucraftbar.com
3. Graze Sandwich Shop
8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-221-1020
735 The Parkway, Richland
509-713-7699
grazeplaces.com
Comments