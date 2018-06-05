2018 Best Cocktails: Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar

If you’re looking to unwind at the end of a strenuous and productive workday and you need the perfect cocktail to get the job done, look no further than our reader’s top choice for Best Cocktails, Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar! They have over 26 martinis. The Lemon Drop Martini is usually really popular but competes with the “Smoked Sailor” as the favorite.
I had the opportunity to speak with Dan, Twigs’ executive chef, who proudly exclaimed, “I love working here because as a chef I am given a lot of freedom and creativity to try out new dishes.”
The ambience and opulence alone is worth the visit, plus bartenders Todd and Justin offer great hospitality.
Todd recommended that I try the “Smoked Sailor,” an old-fashioned featuring Sailor Jerry and then smoked with applewood chips. Yup, they smoke applewood chips right in front of you. I tried it. Go try it. Thank me later — or thank Todd. “Smoked Sailor, I created that one,” he says proudly.
The Tri-Cities is teeming with creators of all sorts these days. We are a burgeoning hub of artists of all types, including Todd, an artist at both cocktails and hospitality. I’m glad they sent a poet to write this. I was inspired.
From the front door to the friendly chef’s that smile and wave from the kitchen, everybody that works for Twigs treats you like an old friend they’re glad to see again.
1. Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. #901A, Kennewick
509-735-3411
2. Proof Gastropub
924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. 310, Kennewick
509-820-3321
3. Bonefish Grill
133 W. Gage Blvd., Richland
509-628-9296
www.bonefishgrill.com
Comments