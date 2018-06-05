2018 Best Coffee: Roasters Coffee

Roasters Coffee did not have an easy start. It was customer loyalty that inspired owner Wes Heyden to press on.
“They were the oxygen,” Heyden said. “We were losing money in the early days, and for customers to be encouraging me along and continue coming in makes us constantly want to do better.”
Roasters’ mission is to provide high-quality coffee and to serve one another. The quality of coffee Roasters puts out is exceptional. It is processed well and done so locally, which eliminates transportation and provides customers with the freshest coffee.
The baristas are unmatched. They have a sense of ownership and responsibility, and are inspired to do what they do.
“We knew if we serve the community and give people what they deserve, they would reciprocate and be loyal,” Heyden said.
In addition to its 10 Tri-City locations, Roasters plans to open new shops in Walla Walla, Spokane and Kennewick.
1. Roasters Coffee
10 Tri-City locations
509-492-0212
www.roasterscoffee.net
2. Dutch Brothers Coffee
Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations
509-955-4700
www.dutchbros.com
3. The Local
8530 W. Gage Blvd. E, Kennewick
509-491-1888
5453 Ridgeline Drive #140, Kennewick
509-579-0891
www.wearethelocal.com
