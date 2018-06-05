Wes Heyden, owner, continues to add locations of Roasters Coffee around the Mid-Columbia.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Coffee: Roasters Coffee

June 05, 2018 04:52 PM

Roasters Coffee did not have an easy start. It was customer loyalty that inspired owner Wes Heyden to press on.

“They were the oxygen,” Heyden said. “We were losing money in the early days, and for customers to be encouraging me along and continue coming in makes us constantly want to do better.”

Roasters’ mission is to provide high-quality coffee and to serve one another. The quality of coffee Roasters puts out is exceptional. It is processed well and done so locally, which eliminates transportation and provides customers with the freshest coffee.

The baristas are unmatched. They have a sense of ownership and responsibility, and are inspired to do what they do.

“We knew if we serve the community and give people what they deserve, they would reciprocate and be loyal,” Heyden said.

In addition to its 10 Tri-City locations, Roasters plans to open new shops in Walla Walla, Spokane and Kennewick.

1. Roasters Coffee

10 Tri-City locations

509-492-0212

www.roasterscoffee.net

2. Dutch Brothers Coffee

Multiple Mid-Columbia Locations

509-955-4700

www.dutchbros.com

3. The Local

8530 W. Gage Blvd. E, Kennewick

509-491-1888

5453 Ridgeline Drive #140, Kennewick

509-579-0891

www.wearethelocal.com

