2018 Best Donut: Spudnut Shop

The Spudnut shop is a staple of the Tri-Cities, celebrating 70 years of service on March 4. It is owned and operated by Val and Doug Driver, but was opened in 1948 in the Richland Wye by Val’s father, Barlow Ghirardo, and Val’s uncle, Jerry Bell. Two years later in 1950, the Spudnut Shop moved to its current location in the Richland Uptown.
“Spudnuts” are made by hand every morning using mostly potato flour, white flour, and wheat flour. All the recipes are made from scratch and by hand. They offer 12 types of spudnuts, plus two additional special types on Fridays and Saturdays. The most popular selections are the cinnamon rolls and traditional glazed spudnuts.
When asked what sets them apart, Manager Shayann Peddie says, “We’re a local shop where everybody knows everybody, and we are able to warm up to each other. We’re a family.” Tasty spudnuts, along with a family-oriented environment, makes Spudnuts the best in town.
1. Spudnut Shop
228 Williams Ave., Richland
509-943-3000
thespudnutshop.com/index.htm
2. Popular donuts
101 N. Union St. #204, Kennewick
509-783-0843
3. Viera’s Bakery
430 W. Lewis St., Pasco
509-546-9726
vierasbakery.com
