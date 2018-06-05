El Fat Cat Grill can be found off Edison Street in Kennewick.
El Fat Cat Grill can be found off Edison Street in Kennewick. Courtesy photo
El Fat Cat Grill can be found off Edison Street in Kennewick. Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Food Truck: El Fat Cat Grill

June 05, 2018 04:49 PM

With a love for the spiciness of Asian curries and Mexican American heritage, Felix Sanchez and his wife Jenny started El Fat Cat Grill. Originally a brick and mortar restaurant, after their first year, they “took a gamble” said Jenny, and purchased a food truck.

Felix has worked in kitchens since he was 15. “It is something I have learned to love,” said Felix who has a desire “to learn from other chefs and [learn] different styles of cooking.”

The food’s freshness cannot be beat. The duo makes 50 lbs of pico de gallo daily. The acclaimed chorizo is made from scratch along with all of their sauces.

One fresh dish customers enjoy is the unique Fiji Mango, featuring marinated chicken, topped with mango, jicama, jardinière (a sweet pickling of fruits/vegetables), lettuce, and house mayo on a toasted torta bun. “The food we serve here, you won’t find anywhere else.”

1. El Fat Cat Grill

539 N. Edison St., Kennewick

509-546-1413

www.elfatcatgrill.com

2. Fresh Out the Box

5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Ste. 102, Kennewick

509-619-0011

www.freshouttheboxtc.com

3. Tony’s

3809 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-735-2189

