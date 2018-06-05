A bacon cheeseburger, made with love and attention to detail, is stuffed to the gills with ample toppings and served with fresh-cut french fries.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Hamburger Joint: Five Guys

June 05, 2018 04:41 PM

At Five Guys in Richland, “fresh” isn’t something to aspire to — it’s the standard.

It’s the most important ingredient.

All of the burger joint’s food is prepared fresh daily. The potatoes are hand cut and the meat is rolled out first thing in the morning.

“We don’t have any freezers here at all, just the refrigerators,” manager Rebecca Evensen said.

Customers can tell a difference, she said.

The restaurant’s most popular item is the bacon burger. On all Five Guys burgers, toppings are free.

Along with burgers, the restaurant also serves hot dogs and several kinds of sandwiches.

Workers aim to make it a friendly, welcoming place.

“It’s just a really friendly, family-like environment,” Evensen said. “We play music; we’re really upbeat. Everyone here really loves working here, and you can tell that.”

1. Five Guys

2671 Queensgate Dr., Richland

509-222-1120

fiveguys.com

2. Bob’s Burgers and Brews

3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick

509-987-1060

www.bobsburgersandbrew.com

3. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-6008

www.redrobin.com

