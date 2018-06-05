2018 Best Hamburger Joint: Five Guys

At Five Guys in Richland, “fresh” isn’t something to aspire to — it’s the standard.
It’s the most important ingredient.
All of the burger joint’s food is prepared fresh daily. The potatoes are hand cut and the meat is rolled out first thing in the morning.
“We don’t have any freezers here at all, just the refrigerators,” manager Rebecca Evensen said.
Customers can tell a difference, she said.
The restaurant’s most popular item is the bacon burger. On all Five Guys burgers, toppings are free.
Along with burgers, the restaurant also serves hot dogs and several kinds of sandwiches.
Workers aim to make it a friendly, welcoming place.
“It’s just a really friendly, family-like environment,” Evensen said. “We play music; we’re really upbeat. Everyone here really loves working here, and you can tell that.”
1. Five Guys
2671 Queensgate Dr., Richland
509-222-1120
fiveguys.com
2. Bob’s Burgers and Brews
3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick
509-987-1060
www.bobsburgersandbrew.com
3. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-736-6008
www.redrobin.com
Comments