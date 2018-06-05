Readers' Choice

2018 Best Happy Hour: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

June 05, 2018 04:23 PM

Half-price appetizers and rotating daily drink specials from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close are what have helped Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar rise to the top as best happy hour in Tri-Cities. Delectable bar-side favorites are available to pair with affordable drinks, like spinach and artichoke dip, crunchy onion rings, mozzarella sticks, potato twisters, wonton tacos, boneless buffalo wings and cheese burger sliders.

The second late-night happy hour is another plus for those looking to snag some deals while out on the town. Like most major chains, Applebee’s began as a privately-owned establishment in Decatur, Ga., where it was opened by Bill and T.J. Palmer in 1980 under the name “T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs”—a name that prefaces what the franchise has evolved into today.

