2018 Best Happy Hour: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Half-price appetizers and rotating daily drink specials from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close are what have helped Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar rise to the top as best happy hour in Tri-Cities. Delectable bar-side favorites are available to pair with affordable drinks, like spinach and artichoke dip, crunchy onion rings, mozzarella sticks, potato twisters, wonton tacos, boneless buffalo wings and cheese burger sliders.
The second late-night happy hour is another plus for those looking to snag some deals while out on the town. Like most major chains, Applebee’s began as a privately-owned establishment in Decatur, Ga., where it was opened by Bill and T.J. Palmer in 1980 under the name “T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs”—a name that prefaces what the franchise has evolved into today.
1. Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar
606 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-783-0300
5305 Rd. 68, Pasco
509-543-7855
43 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
509-942-1513
www.applebees.com/en
2. Bonefish Grill
133 W. Gage Blvd., Richland
509-628-9296
www.bonefishgrill.com
3. Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. #901A, Kennewick
509-735-3411
twigsbistro.com/locations-kennewick
