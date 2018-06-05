Casa Mia is a great place to catch up with family and friends over an authentic Italian meal.
Readers' Choice

2018 Best Italian Cuisine: Casa Mia

June 05, 2018 04:21 PM

In an age when even sit-down restaurant food is manufactured on automated assembly lines, at least one restaurant remains committed to carrying on its food traditions. House recipe tomato sauce simmered for six hours and hand-tossed pizza dough made fresh daily and baked on a brick hearth are hallmarks of Casa Mia’s fine craft. In business since 1952, Casa Mia was started in Hoquiam by an Italian-American as one of Washington’s first true Italian restaurants.

Tri-Cities’ first location opened in 1994 in Kennewick. General manager Raymond Maldonado said he and his staff take pride in being consistent and building everything from scratch, which he said makes food more authentic. “We’re always trying to be creative in the kitchen and try something new,” he added. He cited Casa Mia’s chicken three cheese pizza as a customer favorite, as well as their Caesar salad and Roquefort mild bleu cheese dressing.

1. Casa Mia

2541 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-582-0440

607 George Washington Way, Richland

509-946-0500

www.casamiarestaurants.com

2. Carmine’s Italian Restaurant

525 W. 1st Ave., Kennewick

509-396-7890

carmineskennewick.com

3. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

1420 N. Louisiana Ave., Kennewick

509-374-3500

olivegarden.com

