2018 Best Liquor Store: Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits

Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits is one of the largest beer, wine and spirits stores in Washington. Its two locations, in Richland and Kennewick, have been in business since 2012.
The stores offer spirits, microbrews and wines that are locally produced or imported from around the world.
Assistant manager Brittne Scharnhorst said customer service is a top priority at both locations. If they don’t have something you want, they can get it.
“We do a lot of special orders for special parties,” Scharnhorst said. “We do deliveries for bars. We just, overall, have a great selection — it’s like a one-stop shop. If people come in with some random drink they’ve had at a party or in Hawaii or something, we go on the hunt for it. If it’s available, we bring it in for them.”
The store also has high-end, rare bottles, 26 taps to fill growlers, party supplies and a tasting bar.
1. Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits
1711 George Washington Way, Ste. 399, Richland
509-371-1002
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. 100B, Kennewick
509-572-2600
www.facebook.com/MidColumbiaWineSpirits
2. Costco Wholesale
8505A W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-737-8861
costco.com
3. Yoke’s Fresh Market
1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick
4905 N. Rd. 68, Pasco
454 Keene Rd., Richland
1401 Bombing Range Rd., West Richland
www.yokesfreshmarkets.com
