Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits has two locations in the Mid-Columbia.
Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits has two locations in the Mid-Columbia. Courtesy photo
Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits has two locations in the Mid-Columbia. Courtesy photo

Readers' Choice

2018 Best Liquor Store: Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits

June 05, 2018 04:20 PM

Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits is one of the largest beer, wine and spirits stores in Washington. Its two locations, in Richland and Kennewick, have been in business since 2012.

The stores offer spirits, microbrews and wines that are locally produced or imported from around the world.

Assistant manager Brittne Scharnhorst said customer service is a top priority at both locations. If they don’t have something you want, they can get it.

“We do a lot of special orders for special parties,” Scharnhorst said. “We do deliveries for bars. We just, overall, have a great selection — it’s like a one-stop shop. If people come in with some random drink they’ve had at a party or in Hawaii or something, we go on the hunt for it. If it’s available, we bring it in for them.”

The store also has high-end, rare bottles, 26 taps to fill growlers, party supplies and a tasting bar.

1. Mid Columbia Wine & Spirits

1711 George Washington Way, Ste. 399, Richland

509-371-1002

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Ste. 100B, Kennewick

509-572-2600

www.facebook.com/MidColumbiaWineSpirits

2. Costco Wholesale

8505A W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-737-8861

costco.com

3. Yoke’s Fresh Market

1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick

4905 N. Rd. 68, Pasco

454 Keene Rd., Richland

1401 Bombing Range Rd., West Richland

www.yokesfreshmarkets.com

  Comments  