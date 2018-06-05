2018 Best Mexican Restaurant: Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Catering

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant was born out of Isidro Ortiz’s desire to help his mother, Teresa Ortiz, reach her dreams. The siblings came together and started the restaurant. Mom was the chef and the others worked as servers.
Today, customers enjoy the family feel on which the restaurant was built. Fresh guacamole is made table-side and there’s a fresh salsa bar with homemade tortillas, plus live music every Thursday through Sunday. “We have a very good, loyal staff that keeps that engine running,” says Isidro.
All of the recipes are Isidro’s mother’s from the coast town of Michoacán, Mexico. One customer favorite is the Enchiladas Michoacanas. Corn tortillas filled with Mexican cotija cheese, onion, oregano, and jalapeño juice. Served with a side of carne asada and topped with lettuce, tomato slices, jalapeños and cheese. As stated on the menu, “thank you for letting my family and I take care of you and your family.”
1. Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Catering
8524 W. Gage Blvd. #130, Kennewick
509-586-4456
5210 N Rd. 68 #L, Pasco
509-543-6884
www.fiestarestaurant.com
2. Hacienda Del Sol
5024 Rd. 68, Ste. A, Pasco
509-547-1722
haciendadelsolwa.com
3. Azteca Mexican Restaurant
2807 W. 10th Ave. Ste. 640, Kennewick
509-735-7231
6505 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick
509-735-6661
aztecamex.com
