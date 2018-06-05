2018 Best Microbrewery or Distillery: Ice Harbor Brewing Company

For the sixth year in a row, Ice Harbor Brewing Company has been named the Tri-Cities Best Microbrewery/Distillery. The company has been serving up beer and a variety of pub-fare — from fried pickles to popcorn shrimp — for 21 years.
Ice Harbor Brewery has two Kennewick family-friendly locations: one in historic downtown and another on Clover Island, which features a more extensive menu and outdoor dining.
Co-owners Mike Hall and Bill Jaquish founded Ice Harbor out of a love of home brewing. Now, the company keeps working to improve its beers by discovering new brewing techniques and offering seasonal beers — a variety of beers is always on tap.
The original pub location in downtown Kennewick is “like coming to the neighborhood bar of yore.” General Manager Nate Steele said Ice Harbor’s regulars are a big key to its success.
Steele said the consistent beer and good food keeps many people coming back.
1. Ice Harbor Brewing Company
6x winner!
206 N. Benton St., Kennewick
509-582-5340
350 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick
509-586-3181
iceharbor.com
2. Bombing Range Brewing Company
2000 Logston Blvd. #126, Richland
509-392-3377
bombingrangebrewing.com
3. White Bluffs Brewing LLC
2034 Logston Blvd., Richland
509-578-4558
whitebluffsbrewing.com
Comments